Five 2022 prospects new LSU coach Brian Kelly must target

LSU has finalized a deal to sign Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly to be the Tigers' next head coach. Kelly will inherit the nation's No. 13-ranked recruiting class and be tasked with quickly filling out the remainder of the Tigers' 2022 class with less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Now in the SEC, here are five recruits that he'll need to make priorities to help LSU close strong.

FIVE-STAR QB WALKER HOWARD

Howard has remained solid to his LSU pledge even after Ed Orgeron was dismissed as the Tigers' coach. He's officially visited Notre Dame and the idea of visiting Ole Miss was considered, though never actually came to fruition. One source close to Howard's recruitment suggested Kelly as a potential hire would be a home run for the Tigers earlier this month. The state's top quarterback and one of the nation's premier signal-callers has been in wait-and-see mode. But you can expect a positive reaction from Howard, who certainly stayed loyal to LSU throughout, has strong ties to Kelly already and represents a bright future in Baton Rouge,

FOUR-STAR DE QUENCY WIGGINS

Perhaps the biggest difference as Kelly makes the move from Notre Dame to LSU will be in the trenches. LSU's defensive line is already comprised of high four- and five-stars in Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and B.J. Ojulari, and in taking the LSU job comes the task of keeping the state's best defenders home. Wiggins is down to LSU, Alabama and Florida, but has and will remain a top priority for the in-state Tigers, who have been in command even through the coaching transition.

FIVE-STAR OL DEVON CAMPBELL

Notre Dame's foundation is up front along the offensive line and the program has churned out multiple first-rounders under Kelly's tenure. LSU is one of the established contenders for five-star Dallas offensive lineman Devon Campbell along with Texas, Alabama and USC. If LSU is going to upgrade anywhere, offensive line is one area to start. LSU is piecing together a stellar offensive line group in 2022 with Rivals100 tackle Will Campbell and Rivals250 guard Emery Jones solid to this group. Campbell, who can play guard or tackle, has flirted with the Tigers for some time. Perhaps Kelly can help address one of the roster's biggest weaknesses in his first signing class.

FOUR-STAR ATH KENDRICK LAW

As we inch closer toward the Early Signing Period, Alabama and Texas continue to battle over elite Louisiana athlete Kendrick Law, who is coveted by both schools on the offensive side of the ball. LSU has remained in the hunt -- along with others -- but certainly has lost some momentum with Orgeron on his way out. With the addition of Kelly, the Tigers could be in a spot to convince Law to reconsider late in the process. Law is prioritizing academics and had interest in the Irish while Kelly was there, and his offensive background could entice the North Louisiana product. Should Kelly come up with a compelling plan for Law to fit into his offense, the Tigers could have a chance to gain ground on some key in-state targets with this kind of splashy hire.

FIVE-STAR CB DENVER HARRIS