Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Savion Collins will flip to Florida

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.



1. DT Savion Collins will stick with Miami.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Collins recently said he’s still committed to Miami, but the four-star admitted that communication hasn’t been consistent. It’s unclear whether Miami is moving on it if the Florida Gators are stealing him but right now it appears more likely he’ll play for Dan Mullen than Manny Diaz. Gorney’s take: FICTION. It sounds like only a matter of time until Collins flips to Florida. He admitted recently that he doesn’t talk much to Miami, that Florida talks to him the most and that he has an excellent relationship with Gators defensive line coach David Turner. All those signs point to a flip in the making unless Miami starts to really pick it up with him again. There are going to be a whole lot of de-commitments in the coming months and my prediction is that Collins ends up at Florida. RELATED: Collins discusses where he stands



2. Ricky Parks will be the next four-star to commit to Iowa.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Parks, the four-star running back out of Florida, will announce on June 28 and Iowa has to be the team to beat. Utah, Pitt, Florida State and others are in the mix, but with former teammate Dane Belton on campus and current teammate Jordan Oladokun already committed, there are too many connections to Iowa here to doubt the Hawkeyes. Gorney’s take: FACT. Iowa has to feel really, really good here. There are just too many signs to ignore in the Hawkeyes’ favor with a current teammate already committed there, a former teammate already on campus and Parks’ high level of interest in Iowa for some time. There are other programs involved, but if Iowa goes into the state of Florida and lands a four-star running back, that’s a huge statement for coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff and a big win in a hotly-contested state.

3. D'Eriq King will have a better statistical season than Sam Howell.

D'Eriq King is headed to Miami this fall. (AP)