Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Kyle Trask should be getting more Heisman chatter

1. Kyle Trask should be getting more Heisman chatter.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I know Florida has three losses and that likely eliminates Trask from the Heisman talk (although a certain former Florida QB named Tim Tebow won it with three regular-season losses in 2007), but should it? No. He leads the nation in touchdowns with 43 and also leads the nation in passing yards while only throwing five interceptions. Is this about the best player or about the best player on the best team? That’s the annual question and it’s clearly the latter as Trask has fallen off. Gorney’s take: FACT. Trask should absolutely remain as one of the top two or three contenders for the Heisman Trophy. This award goes to the best player in college football, and although it has basically become who is the best quarterback on the best team, Trask absolutely deserves serious consideration. Joe Burrow should have won it last year even if LSU didn’t win a national title, and Trask should be in the discussion as well. Alabama’s Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith should be, too, but Florida’s quarterback is clearly one of the best players in college football.

2. Raesjon Davis will end up at USC.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Now that the talented linebacker has decommitted from LSU it seems clear where he will land, and that’s with the Trojans. His high school, Mater Dei, sends kids to USC all the time and there has been chatter than he and Korey Foreman will end up at USC together. That seems likely now. Gorney’s take: FACT. There have been whispers for a few solid weeks now that Davis was going to back off his LSU pledge, and while Ohio State and others are making a serious run at him, my best guess right now is that the high four-star linebacker ends up at USC. There has been some chatter of USC closing with Davis, Foreman (a five-star) and four-star DB Ceyair Wright, and I’d say it’s more likely than not that it happens.

3. No one will challenge Alabama in the playoff.