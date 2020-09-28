Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Kyle Trask leads for the Heisman

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Kyle Trask took the lead for the Heisman.

Kyle Trask (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. What an amazing game Kyle Trask had in the opener against Ole Miss with six touchdowns and 416 yards passing. The Joe Burrow comparisons are coming. Some were expecting Trask to take the next step like Burrow did last year and it’s clear he’s on his way. Trask could lead the Gators to the playoff if he continues to play like this and he’s easily the very early Heisman leader. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Trask had an unbelievable game and he looks like someone who could quickly become a first-rounder. The Florida quarterback can make all the throws, he has some emerging receivers and like I’ve said numerous times, Dan Mullen is a quarterback master who is one of the best coaches in college football.

But let’s pump the brakes a little. Ole Miss’ defense was like Swiss cheese and the Gators still have Texas A&M, LSU (although we don’t know how good that defense will be), Georgia, Kentucky and others coming up. Miami’s D’Eriq King, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger are posting nice numbers, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence always comes on strong and Ohio State’s Justin Fields won’t start for a few weeks. No one has the lead for the Heisman this early.

2. Florida State won’t win four games this season.

Jashaun Corbin (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Who are the Seminoles going to beat to get to four wins? Georgia Tech was supposed to be an easy victory and the Seminoles dropped that game, and the Yellow Jackets have been exposed since. Florida State looked horrible against Miami. Jacksonville State should be a win but after that? NC State? Duke? Maybe but beyond that it looks beyond bleak for a once proud program. Gorney’s take: FACT. I looked at the schedule, incredulous that four wins won’t be possible, but I have to agree after going team-by-team to see where the Seminoles could be successful. Mike Norvell is fantastic and he’s going to get Florida State going in the right direction once he gets his people in there, but the question remains: Where is FSU good now? The offensive line remains an issue, quarterback is a mess, there aren’t enough elite playmakers and the defense looked terrible against Miami.

The Seminoles also have only one pledge out of the top 69 players in the state of Florida rankings and the sixth-best class in the ACC. I have faith FSU can become a national power again but patience will be needed for a few years.

3. Myles Brennan isn’t the answer for LSU.

Myles Brennan (AP Images)