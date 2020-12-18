Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: If the Gators win they are in the playoff

1. The Gators win and they are in.

Florida QB Kyle Trask (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Gators are in an amazing spot after somehow dropping down to only No. 7 in the playoff rankings. They lost to Texas A&M, but the Aggies somehow can’t keep them from jumping ahead of them if the Gators beat Alabama. If the Crimson Tide lose they are still in, and a Florida win over Alabama will be such a strong one that it will catapult Florida into the top four. How? The Gators might need help from Notre Dame to knock out Clemson or for the committee to see their number of wins and games outweighs Ohio State’s. But can you imagine the uproar if the Gators win and don’t get in? I think this is a playoff prelim. Gorney’s take: FACT. There is no way that the committee will not take the SEC champion - even with two losses - and it would be the team that dethroned Alabama, which looks unstoppable heading into the game. If Florida wins, the Gators are in.

However, the question becomes this: What happens if Clemson just slips by Notre Dame in the ACC title game? In that case, Ohio State could be on the outside looking in and Florida, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame might go - or at least have the best argument to be included. I doubt that happens, though, since Alabama should win the SEC and possibly win pretty comfortably.

*****

2. Alabama will stun again and get RB Camar Wheaton.

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Why do I ever bet against Alabama? It’s just stupid. And Wheaton, the five-star running back from Texas, will decide next week between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tide. I’ve had him pegged for Oklahoma from the start, but it was the same for OL Bryce Foster, and he committed to Texas A&M on Friday. And I’ve had Tristan Leigh to Oklahoma for a long time and now that’s up in the air. So, this could be closer than we think. But I still have the Sooners winning this battle. Gorney’s take: FICTION. I say this with hesitation because Wheaton does not give many updates, so his final destination is an educated guess at best and it seems like Oklahoma is going to win out when he decides on Dec. 23.

But betting against Alabama is dumb, especially in a recruitment where we’re not almost certain what the prospect might do. No one thought Alabama could flip JoJo Earle from LSU on Wednesday. Not many thought Jase McClellan would flip from the Sooners in the 2019 class. But the Sooners seem to have a significant lead here, so I’m going to pick the Big 12 power. I hope I don’t regret it.

*****

3. Korey Foreman will join Maason Smith at LSU.