Fact or Fiction: Dan Mullen could hit the hot seat this season

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. The ACC is the worst Power Five conference this season.

Dabo S (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's take: FACT. Wake Forest is the pride of the ACC this season and the Demon Deacons would have to win out to be considered a playoff team. And even then they would get snubbed. Disappointing seasons by Clemson, North Carolina and others have left the ACC clearly on the outside looking in when it comes to the national title picture. Wake and Pitt are the only two teams ranked in the AP Top 25. The Pac-12 isn’t much better but at least that league has Oregon in the top 10.

*****

2. Cincinnati would beat Alabama.

Desmond Ridder (USA Today Sports Images)

Farrell's take: FICTION. I ask this question because Alabama jumped over an undefeated Oklahoma team to No. 3 in the AP poll but didn’t pass Cincinnati. And I don’t know why. Alabama would trounce the Bearcats, whose best win is against a solid but beatable Notre Dame team. They struggled with an awful Navy team just as OU struggled with an awful Kansas team so Alabama should have moved ahead of them as well.

*****

3. Dan Mullen could find himself on the hot seat.

Dan Mullen (USA Today Sports Images)