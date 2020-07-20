Rivals.com - Commitment breakdown: Marcus Burke to Florida

Four-star wide receiver Marcus Burke committed to Florida over Georgia and others on Monday afternoon, giving UF its 21st pledge in the class of 2021. Below, Rivals.com takes a look on what the Gators are getting and what it means for the big picture.





WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING: A big-framed wide receiver with plenty of length, Burke has the ability to become a hyper-physical, over-the-middle wideout. He’s yet to showcase that level of physicality, but there’s time for that to come. Should there be a 2020 season, the Jacksonville-based star could slide up the rankings if he shows he’s evolved on that front. For now, however, his calling cards are soft hands and a level of athleticism that allows him to win jump-balls and make difficult catches along the sidelines look easy. Burke comes equipped with solid speed but needs to retain that quickness as he adds muscle in the year ahead. He could possibly benefit from a redshirt season, as his frame and quickness could be lethal if he’s given time to develop physically and technically. There’s NFL-level upside at work here.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE GATORS: This is a major recruiting victory for Dan Mullen, as Georgia has been a pain in his side for years. Last year, UGA extracted four players from the Sunshine State, including wideout Arian Smith, for whom the Bulldogs beat UF in a head-to-head battle. Based on last season’s results, Florida is on the most stable footing of any of the Sunshine State’s Power Five programs, so it should win its share of recruiting tussles with Miami and Florida State. Keeping teams like Georgia and Clemson out of the State is a different task entirely, however, so any victory such as this should be celebrated. Florida seems to be just a step or two away from seriously competing for College Football Playoff berths, and these are the types of battles it will need to win to do so.



