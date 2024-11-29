Blue-chip QB Brady Hart talks flip to Texas A&M, move to 2025 class

In a recruiting cycle that will be defined by late movement at the quarterback position, it's only fitting to see one of the top juniors shake things up with another big call during the holiday weekend.

Brady Hart is no longer headed to Michigan, but committed to Texas A&M on Thursday. He is also pushing up the start to his college career, reclassifying to the class of 2025 effective immediately.

The Cocoa (Fla.) High School star will make his initial visit to College Station this weekend and enroll at the school come January.

"It's been a whirlwind, these last couple of weeks," Hart told Rivals Friday. "It happened fast. Tons of schools have been asking about me reclassifying...and I feel like I'm ready for college.

"It starts with coach (Mike) Elko, the type of person he is and how seriously he takes everything, the way he prepares and the way he recruits. Then coach (Collin) Klein, the offensive coordinator, our relationship is outstanding. He reminds me of myself -- just a really strong, faith-based guy I would love to have coaching me."

Hart, still helping CHS defend its state title, will sport his recruiting hat while getting that initial impression of College Station as a verbal commitment.