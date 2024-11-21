Five-star QB Bryce Underwood flips from LSU to Michigan

The stakes of this pledge cannot be understated - for both programs.

The biggest flip of the entire 2025 class happened Thursday as five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood changed his commitment from LSU to Michigan .

LSU had the Belleville, Mich., standout who’s ranked second overall in the 2025 class committed since January and it looked like the Tigers might be able to hold off a late pursuit by the Wolverines especially after he recently visited Baton Rouge but that was not the case.

Michigan desperately needed a quarterback in this class since the Wolverines have had so many offensive issues this season.

Four-star Carter Smith decommitted from the Wolverines in recent weeks - as the Underwood recruitment heated up even more - and now Wisconsin is the favorite in his recruitment.

The five-star who could still fight for the No. 1 overall spot in the class - he is behind only Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair - has the ability to step in right away and become Michigan’s starter next season.

Throughout his recruitment, Underwood was lukewarm on the Wolverines.

Ohio State was a school he had communicated with a bunch but the Buckeyes took a pledge from in-state five-star St. Clair and that led the Belleville standout to make his commitment to LSU.

His relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remained strong throughout his recruitment but over the last few days things started to tip in Michigan’s favor.

The feeling was that the people around Underwood started getting on board with the Michigan pitch first and then the five-star quarterback decided it was the best move for him as well.

There was a chance Underwood would visit Michigan this weekend for its game against Northwestern and make the flip at The Big House but it came out Thursday that the big move was happening.

Underwood’s news comes out just hours after five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, who had been committed to USC for more than a year, committed to Colorado earlier on Thursday. Days ago, four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet flipped from Texas A&M to the Trojans.

The quarterback dominoes might not nearly be over. The Aggies are still in search of a quarterback this recruiting cycle and so, too, is LSU after Underwood’s decision.

Maybe Michigan coach Sherrone Moore knew more than he was letting on recently. When asked at a recruiting news conference about Michigan’s quarterback recruiting situation, the Michigan coach let out a small grin and said:

“We’ll be fine.”

Michigan is more than fine after getting Underwood to flip.