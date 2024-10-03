Advertisement
Published Oct 3, 2024
2026 WR Kenyon Alston closing in on college commitment
John Garcia Jr.
2026 Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore wide receiver Kenyon Alston is working on visiting programs like Missouri, Iowa and Illinois and also considering Penn State, UCF and Syracuse ahead of a decision expected before the end of the year.

