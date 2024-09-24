Two SEC powers lead for 2026 four-star WR Vance Spafford

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Layton von Brandt has two visits set, with two more likely to happen this fall.
John Garcia Jr. breaks down safety Antonio Branch Jr. and his flipped commitment from Penn State to Colorado.
Several other programs are working to flip Indiana wide receiver commit Davion Chandler.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest on four-star cornerback Byron Baldwin.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney discusses the latest in Jackson Cantwell's recruitment.
