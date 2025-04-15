in other news

Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo

Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo

Miami will remain a major player for the in-state blue-chipper.

 • John Garcia Jr.
SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane

SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane

Top 2027 defensive lineman Jon Ioane recently returned from a great trip to Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Adam Gorney
SMU, TCU and Texas A&M are battling over four-star OT Avery Morcho

SMU, TCU and Texas A&M are battling over four-star OT Avery Morcho

Inside four-star OT Avery Morcho's top schools

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Texas battling Baylor, UNC, and Penn State for four-star LB Kosi Okpala

Texas battling Baylor, UNC, and Penn State for four-star LB Kosi Okpala

Inside the tight race over four-star LB Kosi Okpala

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Spring transfer portal open: Latest news, notes and analysis

Spring transfer portal open: Latest news, notes and analysis

The 10-day spring transfer portal window is now open and we have you covered with all the news, notes and analysis.

External content
 • Adam Friedman

in other news

Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo

Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo

Miami will remain a major player for the in-state blue-chipper.

 • John Garcia Jr.
SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane

SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane

Top 2027 defensive lineman Jon Ioane recently returned from a great trip to Tennessee.

Premium content
 • Adam Gorney
SMU, TCU and Texas A&M are battling over four-star OT Avery Morcho

SMU, TCU and Texas A&M are battling over four-star OT Avery Morcho

Inside four-star OT Avery Morcho's top schools

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 15, 2025
Stanford lands pledge from defensive end Max Meier
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2026 PROSPECT RANKINGS
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings