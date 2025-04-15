in other news
Young WR talent at Miami impresses four-star Somourian Wingo
Miami will remain a major player for the in-state blue-chipper.
• John Garcia Jr.
SEC team makes major move after visit for 2027 DL Jon Ioane
Top 2027 defensive lineman Jon Ioane recently returned from a great trip to Tennessee.
• Adam Gorney
SMU, TCU and Texas A&M are battling over four-star OT Avery Morcho
Inside four-star OT Avery Morcho's top schools
• Sam Spiegelman
Texas battling Baylor, UNC, and Penn State for four-star LB Kosi Okpala
Inside the tight race over four-star LB Kosi Okpala
• Sam Spiegelman
Spring transfer portal open: Latest news, notes and analysis
The 10-day spring transfer portal window is now open and we have you covered with all the news, notes and analysis.
• Adam Friedman
Stanford lands pledge from defensive end Max Meier
2026 PROSPECT RANKINGS