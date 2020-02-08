Rivals.com

The somewhat new world of the Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we introduce to you the Transfer Tracker where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home.

AS A RECRUIT

Shelley committed to Utah during the summer prior to his senior year, choosing the Utes over Virginia and several Group of Five options.

AT UTAH

Shelley had to wait his turn to see the field in Salt Lake City as he sat behind talented four-year started Tyler Huntley. But when Huntley went down with an injury in 2018, Shelley stepped into the lineup and didn't disappoint, leading Utah to wins over Oregon, Colorado and BYU and going 3-2 as a starter in his five appearances. He went back to being Huntley's backup in 2019 and played sparingly before being moved to safety for the Utes' Alamo Bowl matchup against Texas. For his career, Shelley completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 223 yards and four scores. Shelley will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

It's tough to project where Shelley might land, especially since he had recently made the move to defense. Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris was high on Shelley as a high school prospect, but the playing time Shelley is looking for likely won't be available. A move closer to Texas, perhaps with one of the state's Group of Five schools, seems most likely.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Shelley was a mid-range three-star quarterback out of high school who lacked size but had a solid arm and good mobility. He showed flashes of his ability at Utah, especially in his impressive comeback win against BYU. But he continues to battle some of the inconsistency he faced in high school. "He can be a starter at the Group of Five level, but Power Five might be where he can provide depth and a player who continues as a developmental prospect." -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 4.6 out of 10

