Three-star LB Wassie Lugolobi flips his pledge to Stanford

Four-star Dakota Guerrant is one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class, and he has several spring visits planned.
Eric McFarland is a top 2028 receiver and many schools are getting involved in his recruitment.
Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South quarterback Jameson Purcell updates his visit plans with Rivals.
Michigan QB Bryce Underwood ranked No. 3 in the 2025 Rivals250 and is confidently embracing a leadership role.
New West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has banned his players from dancing on TikTok.
Four-star Dakota Guerrant is one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class, and he has several spring visits planned.
Eric McFarland is a top 2028 receiver and many schools are getting involved in his recruitment.
Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South quarterback Jameson Purcell updates his visit plans with Rivals.