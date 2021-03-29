Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Michigan WR Giles Jackson makes himself available

Transfer Tracker: Michigan WR Giles Jackson makes himself available
The transfer portal never stops moving. On Monday morning, former four-star Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson, who is also an explosive kickoff and punt returner, entered the portal.
Recruiting: While holding more than a dozen offers, Jackson focused his process on Michigan, USC and Oregon before committing to the Wolverines early during his senior season.
With the Wolverines: As a true freshman in 2019, Jackson had nine receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. In 2020 he totaled 15 receptions for 167 yards. He also returned kickoffs during both of his seasons in Ann Arbor and returned five punts in 2020.
Potential landing spots: Utah, Houston, Kansas State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Washington, Cal, Indiana, Oregon State, Memphis, Hawaii, Western Kentucky have shown immediate interest.
Farrell's Take: Jackson was a speedster out of California and a very good get for Michigan away from some west coast powers. Built like a running back, he's thick and strong but not the longest receiver. His ability in the return game is an addition to his skillset and is one of the reasons he is so popular early. He's a Power Five talent to me.
Impact Rating: 6.7 out of 10
