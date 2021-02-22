Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Louisville adds a weapon in former Huskers QB

Transfer Tracker: Louisville adds a weapon in former Huskers QB
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
Louisville hit a home run out of the transfer portal on Monday landing a player with a last name we are all familiar with.
Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, showed some promise this past season mainly as a runner from the QB spot and he will take his talents to Louisville. Here’s a breakdown.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
Recruiting: A coveted recruit, McCaffrey landed at Nebraska over Michigan, Duke and several others and was considered a major recruiting win for Scott Frost and his staff.
As a Cornhusker: While he was ranked as an athlete, McCaffrey came into Lincoln as a quarterback and was mostly a reserve during his time with the Huskers. Over two seasons, he threw for 608 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 530 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
Farrell’s Take: McCaffrey got his chance at QB this season and looked good running the ball but he’s not an elite passer when it comes to accuracy or decision making. With his last name and athletic ability he will be a weapon for Louisville but it might be as a runner first and in special packages. He could be used like Taysom Hill is with the New Orleans Saints.
Impact Rating: 5.3 out of 10
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LOUISVILLE FANS AT CARDINALSPORTS.COM
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.