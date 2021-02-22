Rivals.com - Transfer Tracker: Louisville adds a weapon in former Huskers QB

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Louisville hit a home run out of the transfer portal on Monday landing a player with a last name we are all familiar with. Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, showed some promise this past season mainly as a runner from the QB spot and he will take his talents to Louisville. Here’s a breakdown. MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker Central

Luke McCaffrey at Nebraska (Associated Pres)

Recruiting: A coveted recruit, McCaffrey landed at Nebraska over Michigan, Duke and several others and was considered a major recruiting win for Scott Frost and his staff. As a Cornhusker: While he was ranked as an athlete, McCaffrey came into Lincoln as a quarterback and was mostly a reserve during his time with the Huskers. Over two seasons, he threw for 608 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 530 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Farrell's Take: McCaffrey got his chance at QB this season and looked good running the ball but he's not an elite passer when it comes to accuracy or decision making. With his last name and athletic ability he will be a weapon for Louisville but it might be as a runner first and in special packages. He could be used like Taysom Hill is with the New Orleans Saints. Impact Rating: 5.3 out of 10