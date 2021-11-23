Three-star Florida CB Elijah Mc-Cantos announces top schools
The recruiting sweepstakes for 2022 cornerback Elijah Mc-Cantos is about to come to an end. The Miami area prospect has racked up over 20 scholarship offers but has taken the list down to four ahea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news