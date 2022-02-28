Three-star 2023 Florida QB Dylan Rizk covers March visits
Delivering a Florida state championship for Fort Lauderdale’s Cardinal Gibbons has college coaches wondering if Dylan Rizk can do the same for their team. The three-star 2023 quarterback is over th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news