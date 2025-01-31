Three Predictions: Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina

Kevin Ford, Jr.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on Oklahoma landing a top defensive target, Tennessee keeping an in-state standout home and South Carolina picking up a dynamic pass rusher.

Advertisement

1. OKLAHOMA WILL WIN OUT FOR FOUR-STAR KEVIN FORD

Kevin Ford is quickly becoming one of the nation's most coveted defensive prospects in the 2026 class. The Duncanville (Texas) four-star All-American had a breakthrough junior season capped by a strong showing at the Under Armour All-America Game. Oklahoma hosted Ford over the weekend and the arrow is pointing in the Sooners' direction since returning home. Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and other national programs are in pursuit, but the Sooners will be hard to beat. I like Oklahoma's chances long-term.

2. TENNESSEE WILL KEEP FOUR-STAR ATHLETE IN-STATE

Joel Wyatt (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Joel Wyatt was back in Knoxville over the weekend and has been to Rocky Top more than any other program in his recruitment. The four-star athlete from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb High is a playmaker at wide receiver and a force from the linebacker position as well. I've logged a Rivals FutureCast in favor of the Vols to keep Wyatt in-state – and another visit back to Knoxville has Tennessee continuing to trend up.

3. SOUTH CAROLINA HAS THE EDGE FOR RODNEY DUNHAM

Rodney Dunham