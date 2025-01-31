Three Predictions: Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has three predictions on Oklahoma landing a top defensive target, Tennessee keeping an in-state standout home and South Carolina picking up a dynamic pass rusher.
1. OKLAHOMA WILL WIN OUT FOR FOUR-STAR KEVIN FORD
Kevin Ford is quickly becoming one of the nation's most coveted defensive prospects in the 2026 class. The Duncanville (Texas) four-star All-American had a breakthrough junior season capped by a strong showing at the Under Armour All-America Game.
Oklahoma hosted Ford over the weekend and the arrow is pointing in the Sooners' direction since returning home. Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and other national programs are in pursuit, but the Sooners will be hard to beat. I like Oklahoma's chances long-term.
2. TENNESSEE WILL KEEP FOUR-STAR ATHLETE IN-STATE
Joel Wyatt was back in Knoxville over the weekend and has been to Rocky Top more than any other program in his recruitment. The four-star athlete from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb High is a playmaker at wide receiver and a force from the linebacker position as well.
I've logged a Rivals FutureCast in favor of the Vols to keep Wyatt in-state – and another visit back to Knoxville has Tennessee continuing to trend up.
3. SOUTH CAROLINA HAS THE EDGE FOR RODNEY DUNHAM
Rodney Dunham is one of the most coveted defensive ends in the South. The four-star recruit from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park has been a regular visitor in Knoxville and Columbia throughout the fall and returned to both Tennessee and South Carolina in the past two weekends.
Our intel points to the Gamecocks being in the driver's seat with the blue-chipper – and it'll be hard to beat Shane Beamer's program in this one.