Ohio State riding early momentum for more blue-chippers in the 2026 class

Four-star receiver Jamier Brown committed to Ohio State in November but that hasn't stopped other programs' pursuit.
Penn State got an early commitment from 2027 standout athlete Khalil Taylor on Saturday. He reflects on his decision.
Four-star edge rusher Dre Quinn is planning a bunch of official visits with a decision coming after them.
The recruitment of five-star edge defender Anthony Jones may be more open than initially thought.
Another blue-chip defender is headed to play for the national champions.
