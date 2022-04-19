Three-Point Stance: Midwest freshmen, Wisconsin, late bloomers

Rivals recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove is here with five Midwest prospects that will outplay their rating, an examination of the Wisconsin Badgers and a look at Midwest college stars that are now coveted by the NFL.

1. FIVE MIDWEST FRESHMEN THAT WILL OUTPLAY THEIR RATING IN 2022

1. DE Chase Carter, Michigan State: Carter's potential is through the roof and don't be surprised to see him playing on Sundays in a few years. The DE from Minnesota had FBS offers in both football and basketball. His combination of frame and athleticism are as good as you will find from a three-star. 2. DT Mariere Omonode, Purdue: What Omonode lacks in prototypical size he makes up for with explosiveness and motor. Think of a poor man's Aaron Donald, and I mean that in the best way possible. Had he been two inches taller his recruitment would have looked a lot different. 3. TE Cael Vanderbush, Iowa: Vanderbush was a one-time Western Michigan commit and I thought he was the steal of the MAC at that point. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Iowa thought the same thing. With Iowa's history of taking tight ends in the mold of Vanderbush and making them bona fide pro prospects, I like his chances here. 4. DB Malachi Hood, Illinois: Hood is that rare prospect that can cover like a corner, slide into the box as a linebacker, and come off the edge like a defensive end. His game is built for today's style of play and look for him to contribute early on in his career at Illinois. 5. QB Jack Lausch, Northwestern: Lausch was headed to Notre Dame as a baseball player and was walking on to play football for the Irish before Northwestern offered him a scholarship he couldn't refuse. This kid is a flat-out gamer and a winner. As a two-star, I would be shocked if he doesn't outplay his rating by a lot.

2. WISCONSIN LOOKING TO GET ITS SWAGGER BACK

Paul Chryst (USA Today Sports Images)

After a sub-par season by Wisconsin standards, and a recruiting class ranked well below what it brought in the previous year, what is next for the Badgers? Are they slowly falling from one of the most feared matchups in the Big Ten, or was last season an anomaly? While the Badgers lose a number of players to the NFL, they also have multiple highly rated underclassmen who should be ready to shine. You can always count on Jim Leonhard's defense to show up, but they have to replace most of their secondary and linebackers, and although I expect the unit to be strong again, it may take some time for the grad transfers and new starters to gel. Will a re-tooled offense led by new coordinator Bobby Engram be good enough to carry Wisconsin early on if the defense takes some time to get its footing? This could be a very telling year for Wisconsin and determine the direction of the program for years to come.

3. UNDERAPPRECIATED TO HIGHLY COVETED: MIDWEST EDITION

Charlie Kolar (USA Today Sports Images)