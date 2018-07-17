Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commits from the last week, a list of the most underrated coaches in college football and the battle for No. 1 in 2019.

1. RANKING LAST WEEK'S COMMITS

2. MOST UNDERRATED COACHES? AN EASY LIST TO PUT TOGETHER

Gary Patterson AP

With media days starting, it got me to thinking. We all know who the most respected coaches in college football are, but who are the most underrated? This was an easy list to put together. Gary Patterson, TCU – His 160-57 overall record and 100-40 in conference record is impressive enough, but he’s made TCU a regular contender in the Big 12 after moving from the Mountain West. I’ve been one of the guys guilty of underrating him, having him outside my top 10 overall heading into last season. Then he has an 11-win season and makes me look dumb. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State – I’ve always given Gundy mad respect, having him in my top 10 overall heading into last season, but many others don’t give him his due. He’s 114-53 overall, 69-42 in conference and is coming off yet another 10-win season. The man can coach. Dan Mullen, Florida – When he was at Mississippi State, Mullen was on everyone’s underrated list as well as mine as I had him outside my top 15 in college football. His underrated status doesn’t change now that he’s been hired at Florida. He’s just starting to get more national attention. I expect a lot of success in Gainesville. Mark Dantonio, Michigan State – Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin overshadow him in his own division but his 100-45 record and 60-30 in conference mark speaks for itself. I had him at No. 10 last August when I rated my top 20 overall and I will continue to show him the respect he deserves. David Shaw, Stanford – Shaw doesn’t get the respect he deserves as well. I had him No. 9 on my top 20 last August and he could have been higher. His 73-22 record and very impressive 49-14 in conference record is outstanding and he overcomes the academic restrictions as well as anyone has at Stanford.

3. CANDIDATES FOR NO. 1 FOR 2019 CLASS