Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on recent commitments, the best three team recruiting battles in the country and some odds and ends.

It’s that time of year, commitment time as spring football winds down and coaches hit the road and begin the hard sell. Here are some big recent commitments and my thoughts on each…

CB Fred Davis, Clemson - The Tigers do it again, going into Florida and grabbing a five-star that every program wanted. This is a big pickup for Clemson.

RB Reggie Love, Illinois – This is a huge pickup for Illinois as it continues to attract a higher level of talent in recruiting. This is an important year on the field for Lovie Smith and his future, but off the field things are going much better in recruiting and landing a back like Love, who is strong, shifty and explosive, sends a powerful message.

CB Avery Helm, Florida – Helm is a tall, rangy cornerback with good instincts who has a great frame to fill out and could end up as a corner or free safety. It’s also a big pickup because Florida rarely goes into Texas and wins big battles.

ATH Jadan Navarette, LSU – Navarette is a jumbo athlete who will likely end up on offense in college but could play defense as well. He’s very physical and is a great pickup from California, an area LSU is becoming more and more of a factor in.

WR Jordan Johnson, Notre Dame – Johnson is the top player in the state of Missouri and an elite talent at wide receiver with size and speed. He has good hands, he sets up defenders well and is strong off the line of scrimmage. He’s going to put up major numbers at Notre Dame.

WR Mason Mangum, Arkansas – He might not be as highly ranked as some of the others on this list, but watch out for Mangum in the Arkansas offense. He’s sneaky fast, very efficient as a route runner and he’s reliable. He’s also very athletic and is excellent in the red zone.

RB Ebony Jackson, Tennessee – Jackson has good size and elite skill and could be one of those backs who is just starting to hit his stride. He instantly makes the Tennessee offense faster upon his arrival with his 10.57 100-meter speed and I expect his offer list will blow up by the summer as schools see him in person.

DB RJ Mickens, Clemson – Mickens is the top safety in the country and a huge get from Texas as Clemson flexes their muscle nationally to pull him out of state. He’s a natural free safety but could play strong as well because he’s a willing and aggressive tackler. It’s almost unfair how well Clemson is recruiting lately.

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida – With his second commitment to the Gators, Richardson should be done with the process. Richardson is a huge quarterback who is a powerful runner and has a live arm but he needs to be more accurate and get his mechanics straight. That makes him a bit of a project but he has great upside.

DB Jalen Huff, Georgia Tech – The former Oklahoma commitment is a good get for the Jackets because he has length, excellent ball skills and he’s a very hard worker. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he outplayed his ranking down the line.

WR Zavier Betts, Nebraska – Home grown talent like Betts doesn’t come around that often in Nebraska, so his commitment is a big deal and sends quite a message. He’s big, powerful and has speed and he should be a matchup nightmare in the Big Ten as he develops. He’s a touchdown-maker at the high school level and that should continue in college.

WR Jadon Thompson, Illinois - Another four-star for Lovie Smith, a dynamic in-state receiver with good size and a great frame. The Illini are hot.