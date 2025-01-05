Tennessee trending for four-star OL target as decision nears

The recruiting process is picking up for 2026 three-star inside linebacker Mathieu Kanu. He updates where things stand.
Defensive end Prince Williams has schools across the country recruiting him.
Former Washington State standout Fa'alili Fa'amoe is the top OL available in the portal.
Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes look like College Football Playoff favorites heading into the semifinals.
Five-star quarterback Keelon Russell was one of several Alabama commits that shined during UA week.
