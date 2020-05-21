Tennessee and Rutgers reel in two impressive athletes
On Wednesday night both Tennessee and Rutgers added commitments from impressive athletes Kaemen Marley and Desmond Igbinosun. Check out what each of these players are bringing to their respective teams.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news