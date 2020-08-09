Rivals.com - Ten potential MAC transfers that could boost Power Five teams

The MAC has postponed their season to the spring and now the transfer portal needs to be watched. Here are 10 guys who are intriguing and where they could land. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

LB Troy Brown, Central Michigan

The skinny: Brown received his first offer from Central Michigan during the spring after his junior season. Approximately a month later he committed to the Chippewas. Making the move from safety to linebacker before the 2019 season, Brown thrived at his new position with 89 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three interceptions. Farrell’s take: Everyone needs linebackers and the Michigan native would likely be welcomed at Michigan or Michigan State. But how about Penn State with the loss of Micah Parsons? Farrell’s ranking: No. 3 LB in all of Group of Five.

QB Dustin Crum, Kent State

The skinny: Crum did not receive an offer until his performance at a Kent State camp during the summer leading up to his senior season. He quickly responded with a commitment to the Golden Flashes. Crum had a breakout 2019 season, with 2,625 yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He completed 69 percent of his passes. On the ground he added 707 yards and six touchdowns. Farrell’s take: I’m basing a lot of my guesses on where players can land based on geography but that’s tough in the Big Ten with so many programs in Ohio and Michigan where roster space is sparse. But Iowa isn’t far away and the Hawkeyes could use an instant starter like Crum. Maybe Michigan State would be interested. Outside the Big Ten I could see Kansas or some others in the Big 12 checking in on Crum. Purdue was also involved when Crum was coming out of high school and he would be a great fit in that offense but I like the Boilermakers' QB situation already. Farrell’s ranking: No. 6 QB in all of Group of Five.

OL Tommy Doyle, Miami-Ohio

The skinny: While Doyle received continued interest from programs like Minnesota and Wisconsin, he only received FBS offers from Miami-Ohio, Eastern Michigan and Nevada. He committed to the RedHawks during the summer leading up to his senior season. At 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds, the NFL is very well aware of Doyle and his talents. In 2019 he started every game at left tackle, earned first team All-MAC honors and was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. Farrell’s take: Doyle was a massive offensive line recruit who hails from Minnesota so the Gophers could be interested and Wisconsin showed love as well. But he’s someone that many programs would find room for. Farrell’s ranking: Not ranked in the top 20 OL in Group of Five.

DE Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

The skinny: Fayad initially committed to Eastern Michigan, but then flipped to Western Michigan a couple of weeks before National Signing Day. Fayad has become one of the top defensive players in the MAC over the last two seasons, totaling 83 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: The Michigan native is a big time playmaker and is one of the top Group of Five ends in the country. Michigan and Michigan State should show interest as well as Iowa, Illinois and some others. Farrell’s ranking: No. 9 DL in all of Group of Five.

LB Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan

The skinny: With offers from most of the MAC programs, Hayward decided on Western Michigan after his junior season. Hayward was a tackling machine in 2019, totaling 142, to go along with 11 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Farrell’s take: Hayward is from Ann Arbor so Michigan would be a great fit but he didn’t get much of a look from the Wolverines out of high school. Michigan State, Pitt, Minnesota and others liked him and Illinois offered. Farrell’s ranking: No. 7 LB in all of Group of Five.

DE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

The skinny: Buffalo offered Koonce during the summer leading up to his senior season, but he waited until December to give his pledge to the Bulls. After flashing his potential in 2018, Koonce became a defensive weapon in 2019 with 33 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Koonce hails from New York and went to prep school and high school there before ending up at Buffalo. So Syracuse and Rutgers would be likely destinations, maybe even Boston College unless a bigger program like Penn State shows interest. Farrell’s ranking: No. 6 DL in all of Group of Five.

WR Isaiah McKoy, Kent State

The skinny: Also holding offers from Ball State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern and Marshall, McKoy committed to the Golden Flashes on National Signing Day. Teaming up with quarterback Dustin Crum, McKoy has established himself as one of the more productive wide receivers in the MAC after totaling 56 receptions for 872 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. Farrell’s take: McKoy is a Georgia native so the SEC and ACC might be a natural fit for one of the best Group of Five wide receivers in the country. Georgia Tech are you listening? Farrell’s ranking: Not ranked in top 15 of Group of Five WRs.

RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

The skinny: Patterson committed to Buffalo over other MAC programs like Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Ohio. After a productive 2018 season, with 978 yards and 14 touchdowns, Patterson took his game to the next level in 2019 with 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is considered the top Group of Five running back in the country by many. Farrell’s take: Patterson is an elite prospect and would be a great fit at Syracuse or back home at Maryland. Indiana and Michigan State recruited him a bit out of high school and Rutgers and Boston College would most likely be interested. He’s talented enough to play anywhere but a middling Power Five program would present him the best opportunity to play. Farrell’s ranking: No. 1 RB in all of Group of Five.

CB Antonio Phillips, Ball State

The skinny: Also holding offers from San Diego State and several FCS programs, Phillips committed to Ball State during the summer leading up to his senior season. Considered the top cover cornerback in the MAC, Phillips finished the 2019 season with 43 tackles and four interceptions. Farrell’s take: The Missouri native is a good one and should be on the radar for Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State and others. Purdue recruited him out of high school and might be interested as well. Farrell’s ranking: No. 24 DB in all of Group of Five.

S Sterling Weatherford, Miami-Ohio