Take Two: Will Hudson Henry stay close to home, choose Arkansas?
THE STORYLINE
Four-star Hudson Henry is the top-rated tight end in this recruiting class, and recently the Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy standout named a top five.
Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin made the cut for Henry, who has serious ties to the Razorbacks.
His older brother, Hunter, played for the SEC club and is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the fourth-best tight end in the 2013 class, one that was led by O.J. Howard. Hunter's other brother, Hayden, is a sophomore linebacker now at Arkansas.
The 2018 four-star tight end could also be really serious about Stanford, since it has done such a good job developing tight ends and putting some in the NFL. The three others in his top five cannot be counted out, either.
But is it a near lock that the Pulaski Academy standout ends up staying in-state, playing for the new Razorbacks staff and following in his brothers’ footsteps by heading to Fayetteville?
🔥Top 5!🔥Check it out! pic.twitter.com/OHmgEYCLbV— Hudson Henry (@hudsonhenry84) May 25, 2018
FIRST TAKE: NIKKI CHAVANELLE, HAWGBEAT.COM
“Hudson Henry, as many people may already know, is also heavily considering Stanford because of its excellent academics and its great history of putting tight ends into the NFL. But personally, I think Henry ends up in a Razorback uniform like his brothers before him. Hunter Henry was an All-SEC tight end for Arkansas, and the middle Henry brother, Hayden, is a sophomore linebacker on the Hill. I think it would take a huge blunder by the staff to make Hudson deviate from the path his brothers have taken. I know the staff is going to very explicitly explain how they want to use him in Chad Morris' offense and that should calm any of his worries that he won't reach his full potential at Arkansas.”
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM
“It’s hard to beat bloodlines, and two siblings attended the same school. Plus, he seems to be very comfortable with the new coaching staff. The way that new offense is set up is conducive to what he does. That would be huge for them, because they have to keep kids in-state. Arkansas does not produce a lot of top-level recruits and it’s a state that gets poached quite a bit, so they have to keep him home.
“He’s not as good as his brother, Hunter, but he’s good. His brother is beyond elite. I thought his brother was a five-star, but he ended up being a high four-star kid. His brother is one of the better tight ends I’ve seen in high school football. Hudson’s not there yet, and he has another year left to prove he’s as good as his brother. But he’s not at that level right now.”