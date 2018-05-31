Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Four-star Hudson Henry is the top-rated tight end in this recruiting class, and recently the Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy standout named a top five.

Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin made the cut for Henry, who has serious ties to the Razorbacks.

His older brother, Hunter, played for the SEC club and is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the fourth-best tight end in the 2013 class, one that was led by O.J. Howard. Hunter's other brother, Hayden, is a sophomore linebacker now at Arkansas.

The 2018 four-star tight end could also be really serious about Stanford, since it has done such a good job developing tight ends and putting some in the NFL. The three others in his top five cannot be counted out, either.

But is it a near lock that the Pulaski Academy standout ends up staying in-state, playing for the new Razorbacks staff and following in his brothers’ footsteps by heading to Fayetteville?