When Teriyon Cooper committed to Texas in mid-February, it did not come as a huge shock because the Longhorns were recruiting him for over a year, he had loved visiting the campus and seemed sure the Big 12 program was the right spot for him.

It did come as a major surprise then that only a few weeks later the four-star athlete from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic backed off that pledge, saying this past weekend at the adidas West Coast Invitational that he felt he made the decision too early and still wanted to take visits to other programs.

Cooper said Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska and Ohio State are four schools he would like to visit soon. His recruitment could ramp up even more, though, as Miami, TCU and USC have offered in recent days.

Right before backing off his Texas pledge, Cooper took another visit to Illinois, where former Trinity Catholic coach Cory Patterson is an assistant and former teammate Shammond Cooper signed this past recruiting cycle.

The four-star athlete is already a national prospect with pretty much every team pursuing him. He looked great playing receiver at the adidas event this past weekend. Could Illinois slide in and steal the talented St. Louis standout? Or is his recruitment just getting started again with the Longhorns still having a legitimate shot at him?