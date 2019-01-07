CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Ishmael Sopsher Rivals.com

MORE TAKE TWO: Is Darnell Wright a lock for Tennessee? Take Two returns with another offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

THE STORYLINE

Five-star Ishmael Sopsher is the top-ranked defensive tackle in the 2019 class and the second-best prospect in the state of Louisiana rankings. It’s important LSU lands local players like him. And it looks like the Tigers might be tough to beat. Sopsher, who looks to be down to LSU and Alabama, said recently that he plans to play with his brother in college and that he’s only going to consider programs that will take both of them. Rodney Sopsher is a defensive end at Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi C.C. whose recruitment has not taken off, but LSU has reportedly told the Sopshers that they would take both in their 2019 recruiting class. Alabama might not have the room. Can Sopsher’s recruitment be this easy to figure out since the Tigers definitely have space for both Rodney and Ishmael Sopsher or can Alabama or even another program get involved this late in the recruiting process?

FIRST TAKE: SAM SPIEGELMAN, TIGERDETAILS.COM

“First and foremost, LSU has put an early offer on the table for his older brother, Rodney, a JUCO defensive lineman. That came in August, and the Tigers made their move to bring both brothers on board with full scholarship offers. Additionally, Alabama's class is quickly filling up, and there are 28 commitments with room for one more. Meanwhile, LSU has 19 signees and room for six spots. That, in theory, means there's ample spots for both the 5-star defensive lineman and his older brother. “Sopsher has maintained his choice is simple: he wants to play with his brother and he expects Rodney to earn a full scholarship at the same college. If that's the criteria, then this is LSU's race to lose. Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon are some of the teams exploring ways to match the Tigers. Until another school makes an offer, LSU is running out in front.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM