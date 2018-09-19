Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

When LSU hired Ed Orgeron as its full-time coach after losing the fight for Tom Herman with Texas, there were a lot of questions and concerns from the Tiger faithful about whether he was the right selection.

Orgeron was 10-25 overall and 3-21 in three seasons as Ole Miss’ head coach. He had one interim year at USC and one interim year at LSU after the Tigers fired Les Miles. His head coaching resume was far from ideal.

In his first full season in Baton Rouge last year, LSU finished 9-4 but the Tigers suffered a 30-point loss to Mississippi State, an embarrassing home loss to Troy and Alabama – always the measuring stick for LSU, fairly or unfairly – beat the Tigers by two touchdowns.

There were certainly questions about Orgeron’s longevity at LSU entering this season especially with a brutal schedule. But the Tigers dominated Miami in the opener and then went to Auburn this past weekend and won on a last-second field goal.

There are still significant challenges on the schedule with Ole Miss in a couple weeks, followed by Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Is the jury still out when it comes to Orgeron’s future at LSU or is he perhaps the perfect coach for this program at this time?