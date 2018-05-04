Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Florida finished 4-7 last season, its only wins coming against Tennessee, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and UAB. The offense looked awful for large portions of the season especially against opponents with a heartbeat.

But now former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen has taken over in Gainesville, an outstanding offensive mind who helped lead the Gators to national titles when he was offensive coordinator there. He turned the Mississippi State program into a serious player in a loaded SEC West.

Can he quickly turn Florida back into an SEC champ again? It won’t be easy, even in his own division. Georgia just played for a national title and if not for a miraculous second-half performance by Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa would probably have won the championship. Georgia currently has the fourth-best recruiting class. Florida is No. 20.

The Bulldogs are certainly not going anywhere. South Carolina is getting better and Tennessee is rebuilding.

But Mullen is making Florida fun again like it was when Tim Tebow was playing quarterback and Percy Harvin was at receiver and the Gators were humming. That level of player might not be in Gainesville yet but the thinking is Mullen could recruit those players again and make Florida a national power again. He’s proven himself in Starkville, a nearly impossible place to win.

Can he get Florida back to national prominence - and quickly?