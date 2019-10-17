Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

There are some people who believe this is an Auburn and Alabama battle, but four-star linebacker Phillip Webb was back at LSU this weekend and he saw an outstanding win for the surging Tigers over Florida.

The Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier standout adds to the intrigue of his own recruitment because Webb doesn’t say much about his true frontrunners, which makes it tough for an accurate prediction.

He’s been to LSU numerous times and Webb has to like how the Tigers are playing this season.

But Alabama certainly has a whole lot to like and it sounds like Auburn has always been a presumed frontrunner from the early stages of his recruitment. All the schools involved in his recruitment have had outstanding defenses over the last few years.

Webb has also taken an official visit to Oklahoma but the Sooners – despite its rampant success – seem like an outlier at this point.

Can LSU convince Webb to join this recruiting class, will Alabama land another elite player in its class or can Auburn hang on to a player it’s been involved with the longest?