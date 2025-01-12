Stock Up: 10 underclassmen who upped their stock at Navy All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Several of the nation's best recruits from the 2025 and 2026 classes competed in the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, a week-long event that featured multiple practices, workouts, competitive events, and of course, the game on Saturday. Signees from Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Iowa, SMU and more were represented. It was also the first year in which underclassmen were able to compete in the game. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on-site for the Navy All-American Bowl all week. Here are the stock-up candidates and major rankings implications from the week in San Antonio:

OL DARIUS GRAY

Darius Gray has been a force since arriving in San Antonio and emerged as one of the top offensive line standouts overall, particularly among the interior OL. The four-star from Virginia has incredibly quick feet and uses his hands well. Grays plays strong with leverage. He was sharp withstanding power rushers and equally as impressive moving laterally at in his 6-foot-3, 285-pound frame. Gray moves at a different clip and has an elite athletic profile to be a dominant interior OL at the next level, and he stood tall against elite competition in the 2025 and 2026 classes culminating with a strong showing in the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday. The No. 2 guard in the Rivals250 is proving to be in a class of his own.

ATH DAVIAN GROCE

Davian Groce was absolutely stellar throughout the week in San Antonio as one of the most explosive offensive players seeing snaps in the backfield and wide receiver during workouts and in various settings. The 2026 four-star APB from Texas has fantastic hips and can turn and run with authority. Groce is dangerous with the ball in his hands and is a home-run threat running the rock or as a pass-catcher. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Groce has sure hands and separated at a high clip with several big splash plays downfield, and showcased his speed to the perimeter on several occasions He's a problem for opposing defensive coordinators and turned in a big week at the Navy All-American Bowl as a 2026.

ATH J'ZAVIEN CURRENCE

J’Zavien Currence was an eye-catcher throughout the week in San Antonio and capped his time at the Navy AAB with a strong performance in the Alamodome on Saturday. The four-star South Carolina verbal is a force -- flying to the football from his safety spot making tackles in the open field consistently. He also came away with a pass defensed in the flats after forcing an interception and making plays in coverage during the week of competition. With his size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and athletic profile, Currence can line up at multiple positions and is dynamic anywhere on the field. We love the future Gamecock's well-rounded skill-set and profile.

WR JORDAN CLAY

Jordan Clay is one of the top 2026 wide receivers locally out of Madison (Texas) High School in San Antonio. The big-framed pass-catcher fit right in with the 2025 college signees throughout the week -- passing the eye test in a big way every bit of 6-foot-4 and navigating easily downfield and operating on the perimeter. Clay possesses plus ball skills and adjusts seamlessly to the football. Clay is impactful working at different levels of the field. With his size and range, he's hard to miss and is a threat to extend plays after the catch. He's also a detailed route-runner -- asserting himself as one of the best perimeter receivers in the 2026 cycle.

DL BRYCE PERRY-WRIGHT

Bryce Perry-Wright stood out in a loaded defensive line group throughout the week in San Antonio. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder from Buford (Ga.) High is excellent exploding off the line with a diverse group of pass-rush moves, including a spin move exercised well during 1-on-1s on practice and live competition. Perry-Wright, who saw snaps off the edge and also inside, bends well in his frame and is a mismatch working inside with his blend of speed and power. He's also certainly well-versed in playing off the edge on Friday nights as a stout run defender and stepped his game up in a big way in this All-Star game setting.

WR AARON GREGORY

Aaron Gregory is one of the crown jewels of Texas A&M's 2026 recruiting class. After turning in a monster junior season for Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, Gregory separated himself again in San Antonio with a strong week -- displaying his phenomenal hands and several wow receptions along the way. The future Aggie is long and is a smooth operator at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. Gregory was excellent at adjusting to the football and showing off his ups and his enormous catch radius. The Future Aggie continues to separate himself from the pack at his position.

OT FELIX OJO

Felix Ojo passes the eye test in a big way at a legit 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds. The build, the length, and the movement skills of the blue-chip offensive tackle were on full display throughout the week in San Antonio as Ojo asserted himself as one of the best at a premium position in his respective class. Ojo saw snaps at right tackle primarily and thrived containing speedier edge-rushers. He plays low and utilizes his massive arms and length to his advantage. Ojo also boasts superb feet and natural power to continue developing as a pass-protector.

WR DEVIN CARTER

Devin Carter was among the top receivers throughout the week in San Antonio leading into his commitment to Auburn on Saturday at the Navy All-American Bowl. The speedster from Georgia has a smoothness to his game and was impressive flashing his catch radius and hands, separating at a high clip, and coming up with big grabs in traffic and over the top during live competition. The Auburn commit was also dangerous working underneath and in space with his blend of quickness and straight-line speed.

ATH KEISEAN HENDERSON

Keisean Henderson walked away with the Navy All-American Bowl MVP hardware after emerging as the top-performing quarterback in Saturday's game. Henderson worked out at quarterback throughout the week and undoubtedly has taken a huge step forward as he continues to hone his craft there. In the game, Henderson delivered a strike on the 91-yard TD to Jalen Cooper -- after effectively maneuvering within the pocket and extending plays. The 2026 four-star Houston commit was equally as dynamic with the ball in his hands – and he’s a threat to score every time he touches the rock. There's a future to be had at quarterback or any other skill position for Henderson. He boasts enormous upside anywhere on the field with his home-run ability and elite athletic profile.

