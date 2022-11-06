When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Trech Kekahuna took some visits to Wisconsin over the summer and he would end up committing to the Badgers before his senior season.

It made sense. Former Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis teammates Nick Herbig and Kamo’i Latu hosted him in Madison, there was a significant comfort level there and he got to know the coaching staff well.

But now Paul Chryst is gone, more programs are offering Kekahuna, who’s having a phenomenal senior season at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman with 44 catches for 845 yards and 18 touchdowns so far and in recent days he decided to back off his pledge.

Kekahuna took a recent visit to Oregon and the Ducks could be really compelling. More interest and offers could be on the way.

The Badgers need playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and Kekahuna is a very talented one. Wisconsin is now down to one receiver in the class in three-star Collin Dixon out of Tallmadge, Ohio.