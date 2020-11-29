Rivals.com - Sting Factor: Deshun Murrell's decommitment from UCLA

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Deshun Murrell was a big score for UCLA’s recruiting class, a talented three-star running back from the Southeast who could come to Los Angeles and make himself a star.

Nothing off the field seemed to make sense. Murrell is from Centreville (Ala.) Bibb County, a hometown of less than 3,000 people. Coming to the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles could have been a major change, one that definitely could have worked out for Murrell as well.

Despite his recent decommitment, the Bibb County standout who has put up huge numbers in recent seasons still has the Bruins among his top three. Talking with Southeast analyst Chad Simmons, Murrell said because he wasn’t able to take visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, he just wants to cover all bases before making a final decision.

UCLA, Oklahoma State and Penn State are the top three for one of the Southeast’s best running backs. Getting him back in the class would be huge for the Bruins but there is serious competition now with the Nittany Lions and the Cowboys, plus USC and Iowa State are showing new interest as well.