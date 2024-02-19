Stanford's 2025 recruiting class has started on offensive side of the ball. The first two players to commit to the Cardinal were quarterback Bear Bachmeier and offensive lineman Siosiua Vete . Now Stanford's class stands at three with the addition of Joshua Williams . The Haverford (Pa.) Haverford School offensive lineman chose Stanford over Michigan , Penn State , Rutgers , Wisconsin , and Virginia .

"I've been raised in a way that I put academics as a main point of what I look for in a college," Williams said. "If I had to put down what I want in a school, I feel like great football and great academics are the most important part. I think Stanford does that very well.

"Coach Netter and coach D'Onofrio are the guys on the coaching staff I'm closest with," he said. "It's kind of like the way that they kind of refer to me. They're always respectful. They're in California but they come to see me often and they're always so nice. They always have the best energy. I'm a pretty energetic guy but they're able to match it and be fun. They're not just coming to me as a coach, but as a genuine guy or, a person, or a friend.

"When I went there for a visit over the summer, I got to sit in their meetings and then on the field too," said Williams. "I noticed that all the linemen, after I got to really talk with all them, are close knit as a group or unit. I kind of wanted to see or gauge what it's like to be a teammate of one of those guys and it felt like, genuinely, that the offensive line was a machine, one giant machine. I remember watching practice and all the line was like all in one place. I saw the coaches out there making small tweaks. It was great to see."