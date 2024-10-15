Southeast Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman looks at five Southeast prospects who are going to be the next big thing in college football. MORE OF THIS SERIES: Midwest Spotlight

JULIAN LEWIS: Lincoln Riley's next first-round QB

Lewis has been absolutely superb playing his final season before arriving at USC. Remember – the five-star QB is truly a junior. He's completed better than 77 percent of his passes with an outstanding 28:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Lewis has been dicing up opposing defenses throughout the fall. He's wildly efficient and accurate throwing to multiple layers of the field. We love his command of the Carrollton (Ga.) High offense and his ability to operate it at a high clip. Lincoln Riley has worked with quarterbacks who possess similar traits to Lewis and he'll be next to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.

ELYISS WILLIAMS: The next great TE to play at Georgia

Georgia has been a hotbed for tight end talent over the past few years. It should be no surprise to see the early success of alums Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington on Sundays, and Williams is in line to follow suit. The big-framed pass-catcher has been dynamic working at multiple positions on the field as a senior. He's adept winning contested balls and operating in traffic. He's also shined stretching the field both on the perimeter and down the seams, and at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds is a monster operating in the open field. Williams is a mismatch waiting to be created, particularly in the red zone. He should give the Dawgs another big playmaker to work into the fold.

TYLER MILLER: The next great OT to play in Death Valley

Miller is an eye-catcher on the hoof at 6-foot-6 and 300-plus pounds. He's broad-chested with 35-inch arms and moved well and was sound blocking while also playing through a leg injury during a live evaluation earlier this fall. Miller committed out-of-state to LSU while both Mississippi State and Ole Miss continue to chip away at the No. 14 OT in the Rivals250. Miller has a fantastic athletic profile and an edge to his game. He's primed to be the next great offensive tackle to play in Baton Rouge.

JARED SMITH: Auburn's next first-round defensive lineman

Several first-round picks along the defensive line have emerged from the Plains over the past decade and change. We're betting on Smith to be next. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has pieced together a stellar senior season. Smith is electric flying off the line and making splash plays off the edge. He has exceptional burst and an explosive first step. He turns the corner with conviction and plays with a high motor. No prospect in the Southeast has taken a bigger leap forward this fall than Smith, who is a terror pressuring the quarterback and impacting plays down to down.

JORDON GIDRON, MALIK CLARK: South Carolina's next great home-grown receivers