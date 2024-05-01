CANTON, Ohio – Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Greg Smith doles out his personal awards from the UA camp in Ohio this weekend. MORE FROM CANTON: Rumor mill churns as prospects descend on Buckeye State

BULL MARKET: Braeden Jones

Jones has the look of the next big-time defensive lineman to come out of the area. He’s a powerful pass rusher with great length to keep offensive linemen from locking in with him. There is a reason why Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State and many others are recruiting him hard.

*****

EDGE OF GLORY: Justin Hill

There wasn’t a player that looked better coming off the edge in Ohio this weekend than Hill. He showed an explosive first step and very good bend to get around would-be blockers. He continues to impress in every setting. His film matches what I saw in the camp setting as well, as Hill is a disruptive football player. His recruitment is down to Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Alabama. A July 3 commitment date is looming and I’ve got Ohio State as the favorite heading into the official visit season.

*****

BRICK WALL: Jake Cook

Cook came away with Offensive Line MVP honors at the camp largely thanks to the fact that he dominated one-on-ones. That included his reps against four-star Notre Dame defensive line commit Chris Burgess. Kudos to Burgess for taking the challenge on the interior when other campers did not want to, though. Cook has a powerful punch and quick feet. He’s reshaped his body as well which is allowing him to move better off the line. It’ll be interesting to see if other programs try to poach the Louisville commit.

*****

BIG RISER: Eli Lee

This award was a very close call between Lee and defensive back Victor Singleton. It’s tough for linebackers to catch your eye in these camps because there isn’t a way to replicate them running and hitting people with pads on. However, the Ohio State commitment turned a lot of heads. Lee has certainly put in the work this offseason and now stands at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds with a muscular lower body. The Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout was smooth in coverage as well. He’s a do-it-all second level player that could see his stock rise quite a bit.

*****

MR. STEADY: Jack Elliott

The three-star Vanderbilt commit was as rock solid as they come during the event. He’s not going to blow you away with his size but he consistently threw the ball accurately and on time. He posted 3,184 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 940 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a junior. With his performance at the camp and another big season we could be looking at a late riser.

*****

MATCHUP NIGHTMARE: JC Anderson

It’s an understatement to say that Anderson has a frame that colleges are drooling over. When you just see his height and weight you’d think he was a bit lumbering out on the field but he can move well at his size. Anderson also showed a good ability to run routes, create some separation and flashed good hands. Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin are just a few of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

*****

LOCKDOWN: Jaimier Scott