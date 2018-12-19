CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The Rivals.com team has you covered from coast to coast as the early signing period opens on Wednesday. Keep it here for all the latest news as it happens.



NATION'S TOP RUNNING BACK HEADED TO ALABAMA

Trey Sanders, the nation's No. 2 prospect, picked Alabama on ESPNU on Wednesday afternoon. The IMG Academy star decommitted from Alabama, but ended up coming back to the Crimson Tide on Signing Day. Rob Cassidy has the breakdown.



*****



FIVE-STAR ZACH HARRISON STAYING HOME

I want to thank everyone who was involved in this process and who helped me get this far. With that being said I’m commited to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY!!! pic.twitter.com/stRD32wLQz — zach harrison (@Zacharrison88) December 19, 2018

*****



INDIANA LANDS THIRD FOUR-STAR IN R250 CAMERON WILLIAMS

With LB Cameron Williams' announcement, #iufb has landed its 3rd four-star in-state commitment of the 2019 class. He explains why Bloomington was home for him: https://t.co/Nm0wttdQIC pic.twitter.com/b5aonim3hT — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 19, 2018

FOUR-STAR NOAH CAIN PICKS PENN STATE IN THE END

Four-star running back Noah Cain, a Texas native who attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., chose Penn State on Wednesday. He was deciding between Texas and Penn State. Rob Cassidy has the analysis.



*****



AS EXPECTED, NATION'S TOP PLAYER SIGNS WITH LSU

Hold That Tiger!

Baton Rouge native @JrStingley, the top player in the country, is joining DBU. #GeauxTigers | https://t.co/rkulHaFTl4 pic.twitter.com/dKcK5ezXzo — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2018

*****



NEBRASKA BEATS OUT CLEMSON FOR SOUTH CAROLINA LINEMAN

It's not often Nebraska reaches into South Carolina for a recruit, but that's exactly what the Huskers did on Wednesday, landing a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche. Woody Wommack has all the details.



GATORS LAND TRIO OF FOUR-STARS FROM LAKELAND HS

Florida coach Dan Mullen scored big at Lakeland High School on Wednesday, as three four-star teammates all announced they will be headed to Gainesville. GatorTerritory.com has full coverage with highlights and comments from all three players:

OT Deyavie Hammond DE Lloyd Summerall TE Keon Zipperer



*****



AFTER FIELDS NEWS, MATHIS FLIPS FROM OHIO ST. TO GEORGIA

Former five-star quarterback Justin Fields is transferring from Georgia, with Ohio State being a possible destination. In light of that news, four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis signed with Georgia on Wednesday after being committed to Ohio State. Josh Helmholdt has the coverage.



Word started to leak yesterday that #Rivals250 QB Dwan Mathis may be headed to #UGA instead of #OhioState. Mathis just made that news official at his school. #RivalsNSD



More here: https://t.co/Fs074cTLm1 pic.twitter.com/DHUk1qmFe3 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 19, 2018

*****



PENN STATE LANDS NO. 1 JUCO OT

Signed: Four-star OL Anthony Whigan (@_antboogie), a Maryland native from Lackawanna College, has delivered his NLI to PSU. @Rivals ranks Whigan the best junior college OT in the country https://t.co/4ArB88XLY0 — Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2018

*****



A SIGNING DAY CEREMONY TO REMEMBER

This is one of the greatest signing days you will ever see. Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson picks Syracuse- but does it by first telling close friend Kingsley Feinman. Kingsley announces the decision- Dawson adds that Kingsley taught him the only disability is a bad attitude. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/3OGJzJmlXg — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) December 19, 2018

*****



OKLAHOMA GETS KEY SIGNING TO BOLSTER SECONDARY

Four-star Jeremiah Criddell was down to Oregon and Oklahoma, and he chose the Sooners on Wednesday. The Mater Dei safety announced on ESPN2 and immediately gave the Horns Down symbol.Adam Gorney breaks it down and SoonerScoop.com has full coverage.



*****



FIVE-STAR DAXTON HILL FLIPS BACK TO MICHIGAN

Tulsa defensive back Daxton Hill flipped from Michigan to Alabama a few weeks go, but on Signing Day, he flipped back to Michigan, giving Jim Harbaugh a nice start to the early signing period. MORE: TheWolverine.com coverage | Josh Helmholdt breaks it down



#Michigan pulls it off, flips 5-star DB Daxton Hill back from Bama https://t.co/UqMRNacuzq https://t.co/onBsdYZKjT — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) December 19, 2018

*****

GEORGIA ADDS ANOTHER TALENTED TAILBACK

Rivals100 running back Kenny McIntosh is officially a Bulldog. Dawgs pull a top talent out of south Florida. https://t.co/2GK3m0pFrO — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 19, 2018

*****



GATORS ADD BIG PIECE ON DEFENSIVE SIDE

JUST IN! Four-star OLB/DE Mohamoud Diabate has signed with the #Gators.



"I chose Florida because it has everything a young man needs to be developed in every aspect of life."



Full details at @GatorsTerritory:



--> https://t.co/3XPxW9wPGI #UF pic.twitter.com/J9YVmOpve1 — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) December 19, 2018

*****



ALABAMA HOLDS ON TO BRANDON TURNAGE

Four-star CB Brandon Turnage was rumored to be considering Ole Miss, but the Alabama commit did not ultimately waver and signed with the Crimson Tide.



*****



PENN STATE HOLDS OFF MIAMI FOR FOUR-STAR WR

Miami made a nice push to flip WR John Dunmore from Penn State but came up short, as the four-star WR has signed with James Franklin. — Rob Cassidy (@Cassidy_Rob) December 19, 2018

*****



AUBURN REELS IN FIVE-STAR QUARTERBACK BO NIX

Five-star QB Bo Nix has made it official with #Auburn. I expect big things from him on the Plains. He has that IT factor. I see him making plays next fall. #WDE #RivalsNSD https://t.co/M1CzUnldcv pic.twitter.com/mi0enYbSiA — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 19, 2018

*****



BATTLE FLIPS TO ALABAMA

*****



RIVALS EXPERTS PREVIEW SANDERS DECISION

*****



MIAMI DE PULLS SURPRISE, FLIPS FROM USF TO FLORIDA STATE

*****



PENN STATE'S 5-STAR RB SIGNS ON THE DOTTED LINE

Signed: Five-star RB Devyn Ford (@TsunamiFord) is the next to sign his NLI. At No. 16 overall in the Rivals250, Ford is currently the highest-rated member of Penn State's Class of 2019 https://t.co/K82R6Y3usQ — Blue White Illustrated (@BWIonRivals) December 19, 2018

*****



FIVE-STAR MAKES IT OFFICIAL TO BAMA