{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 06:55:00 -0600') }} football

#RivalsNSD Live Blog: Five-star RB Trey Sanders picks Alabama

The Rivals.com team has you covered from coast to coast as the early signing period opens on Wednesday. Keep it here for all the latest news as it happens.

MORE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD: Announcement guide | Previewing the day

Yuyvsnlvnimqnk7gasqa

NATION'S TOP RUNNING BACK HEADED TO ALABAMA

Trey Sanders, the nation's No. 2 prospect, picked Alabama on ESPNU on Wednesday afternoon. The IMG Academy star decommitted from Alabama, but ended up coming back to the Crimson Tide on Signing Day. Rob Cassidy has the breakdown.

*****

FIVE-STAR ZACH HARRISON STAYING HOME

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison was the focus of three elite Big Ten programs, and he elected to stay in-state and play for Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State. Josh Helmholdt breaks down the ramifications of his decision.

*****

INDIANA LANDS THIRD FOUR-STAR IN R250 CAMERON WILLIAMS

FOUR-STAR NOAH CAIN PICKS PENN STATE IN THE END

Ejf1bvduclc44wki4buv

Four-star running back Noah Cain, a Texas native who attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., chose Penn State on Wednesday. He was deciding between Texas and Penn State. Rob Cassidy has the analysis.

*****

AS EXPECTED, NATION'S TOP PLAYER SIGNS WITH LSU

*****

NEBRASKA BEATS OUT CLEMSON FOR SOUTH CAROLINA LINEMAN

Ploz5gbhk3dnmg7vsjwx

It's not often Nebraska reaches into South Carolina for a recruit, but that's exactly what the Huskers did on Wednesday, landing a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche. Woody Wommack has all the details.

GATORS LAND TRIO OF FOUR-STARS FROM LAKELAND HS

Florida coach Dan Mullen scored big at Lakeland High School on Wednesday, as three four-star teammates all announced they will be headed to Gainesville. GatorTerritory.com has full coverage with highlights and comments from all three players:

OT Deyavie Hammond

DE Lloyd Summerall

TE Keon Zipperer

*****

AFTER FIELDS NEWS, MATHIS FLIPS FROM OHIO ST. TO GEORGIA

Former five-star quarterback Justin Fields is transferring from Georgia, with Ohio State being a possible destination. In light of that news, four-star quarterback Dwan Mathis signed with Georgia on Wednesday after being committed to Ohio State. Josh Helmholdt has the coverage.

*****

PENN STATE LANDS NO. 1 JUCO OT

*****

A SIGNING DAY CEREMONY TO REMEMBER

*****

OKLAHOMA GETS KEY SIGNING TO BOLSTER SECONDARY

Four-star Jeremiah Criddell was down to Oregon and Oklahoma, and he chose the Sooners on Wednesday. The Mater Dei safety announced on ESPN2 and immediately gave the Horns Down symbol.Adam Gorney breaks it down and SoonerScoop.com has full coverage.

*****

FIVE-STAR DAXTON HILL FLIPS BACK TO MICHIGAN

Tulsa defensive back Daxton Hill flipped from Michigan to Alabama a few weeks go, but on Signing Day, he flipped back to Michigan, giving Jim Harbaugh a nice start to the early signing period.

MORE: TheWolverine.com coverage | Josh Helmholdt breaks it down

*****

GEORGIA ADDS ANOTHER TALENTED TAILBACK

*****

GATORS ADD BIG PIECE ON DEFENSIVE SIDE

*****

ALABAMA HOLDS ON TO BRANDON TURNAGE

Four-star CB Brandon Turnage was rumored to be considering Ole Miss, but the Alabama commit did not ultimately waver and signed with the Crimson Tide.

*****

PENN STATE HOLDS OFF MIAMI FOR FOUR-STAR WR

*****

AUBURN REELS IN FIVE-STAR QUARTERBACK BO NIX

*****

BATTLE FLIPS TO ALABAMA

Four-star defensive back Jordan Battle flipped from Ohio State to Alabama on Wednesday. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., safety was committed to Ohio State since June. Rivals Southeast analyst Rob Cassidy has the breakdown of the commitment here:

BATTLE HAS CHANGE OF HEART, SIGNS WITH TIDE

*****

RIVALS EXPERTS PREVIEW SANDERS DECISION

*****

MIAMI DE PULLS SURPRISE, FLIPS FROM USF TO FLORIDA STATE

Malcolm Ray committed to USF before his senior season, but when Florida State offered and he visited last weekend, Ray decided to flip his commitment. Michael Langston from WarChant.com has the details.

*****

PENN STATE'S 5-STAR RB SIGNS ON THE DOTTED LINE

*****

FIVE-STAR MAKES IT OFFICIAL TO BAMA

