Rivals250 WR Aaron Anderson decommits from LSU

Rivals250 wide receiver Aaron Anderson has backed off his commitment to LSU.

The news comes after a day after Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways following the 2021 season.

The four-star wideout committed to the Tigers last year upon receiving an offer. Last week, Anderson told Rivals he was split between LSU and Alabama.

Anderson was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's win over Ole Miss earlier this season and was aiming for a February decision.

"They're coming hard behind me," he told Rivals, of Alabama. "They really want me, so it's a tough decision to make right now. I think I'm gonna give it to February to figure it out."