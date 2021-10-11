Rivals250 WR Aaron Anderson split between LSU, Alabama
NEW ORLEANS -- Aaron Anderson is the most prolific playmaker on one of Louisiana's most high-octane offenses.Last year after beating arch-rival Warren Easton, the in-state Tigers extended an offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news