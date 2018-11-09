"They've been the one school that's always been there and recruiting me hard no matter what," Wright said. "I told my parents last month that I think it's the place for me and my official visit only confirmed it. I'm really excited to be a part of the program."

Wright informed the Purdue coaches during his visit to campus this past weekend, but he said he knew it was going to be Purdue since about mid-October.

"I'm committing to Purdue," Wright told Rivals.com. "I chose Purdue because it's a family atmosphere up there and I really like what Coach Brohm is doing up there and I know it's the right place for me and my family."

Throughout the recruiting process, Rivals250 wide receiver Milton Wright picked up offers from a number of elite programs. But as the Alabama's and Ohio State's of the world joined his list and came in and out of the picture, one school was consistent in their efforts to land Wright's commitment: Purdue. On Friday, the Boilermakers hard work paid off in the form of a commitment from Wright.

Friday's release of the news allows Wright to focus on the rest of his senior season, which is still going in the playoffs. He also said he intends to sign with the Boilermakers next month during the early signing period.

As far as what he expects on the field once he arrives in West Lafayette, Wright said he's hoping to be the next big-play wide receiver in Jeff Brohm's offense.



"The think playing alongside Rondale Moore will really open things up for both of us," Wright said. "He'll be inside drawing attention and I'll be out wide. It will be harder for them to stop us because you have to pick who to focus on. That's what the coaches think and I agree with them."

Wright and Moore have known each other since high school and Moore's huge freshman season helped open Wright's eyes to what's possible at Purdue.

"I knew that he was really good and something special but I didn't think he would do what he's doing this quickly," Wright said. "I'm really proud of him and he's like family so I can't wait for us to play together."

The Kentucky connection with Moore and Brohm is obvious, and Wright said it can't be overlooked when it comes to his choice to pick the Boilermakers.

"It shows the true family aspect of the program," Wright said. "Coach Brohm didn't forget about his hometown and he really wants to bring it home with him and he'll take care of his guys from Kentucky."

While Wright was already leaning toward Purdue, the school's emphatic victory over Ohio State last month only helped convince him further.

"That game was an eye-opener to me," Wright said. "To see them win and win that badly, it showed with a little more help what they can do on a weekly basis. It made me excited to put on that uniform and contribute to something special."

Wright said he has no plans to take other visits and is shutting down his recruitment going forward. Wright is the fifth four-star prospect to commit to the Boilermakers in the 2019 class, which now ranks No. 22 in the nation.