Four-star legacy LB Zach Weeks reclassifies, follows brothers to LSU

Zach Weeks is following right in his brothers' footsteps.

Weeks, one of the nation's top linebackers out of the Peach State, has committed to LSU, where both of his older brothers play for Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Weeks, the No. 8-ranked LB in the Rivals250, will also reclassify into the current 2025 class.

Weeks will sign with the Tigers in nine days during the Early Signing Period.

Baker is in line to coach his third Weeks, who has been a frequent visitor in Baton Rouge this off-season and in-season catching his brothers in action and growing closer with the entire LSU football program.

"It’s always good to catch up with Coach Baker. I got a chance to talk with him a lot," Weeks told Rivals. "I probably have the best relationship with Coach Baker, he’s a great guy and I really like how he connects with me and everyone else outside of football. Inside of football,l he brings the energy and that’s what I’m really looking for in a coach."