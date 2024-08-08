CJ Jimcoily has had commitment on his mind for the bulk of the summer, and his senior year gets underway a decision is in. After giving strong consideration to Stanford and LSU, Jimcoily made the call for the Tigers on Thursday. LSU has been trending up with the No. 20-ranked SAF in the Rivals250 out of Tennessee ever since Jimcoily took his official visit to Baton Rouge in mid-June. Jimcoily has been mulling over his decision for several weeks. The Tigers have not skipped a beat with the blue-chip defensive prospect leading into his decision. "It's the continuation of building those relationships," Jimcoily told Rivals of his commitment to LSU. "Going down and writing down the pros, the cons, the benefits that can be earned, the development, going into every minute detail of each school. The icing on the cake was praying on it," he continued. "The football aspect was a big thing. So was the brand of LSU. I'm a man of faith and I prayed until I got a feeling." "When you know, you know," Jimcoily laughed, "and I got that feeling."

Stanford, Alabama and Tennessee were the four finalists for Jimcoily, who measured in at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds during his official visit to LSU in June. The Rivals250 safety from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy forged strong connections with multiple members of the Tigers' coaching staff during his visit in March. His ties to safeties coach Jake Olsen, assistant Frank Wilson and HC Brian Kelly were furthered after his summer official visit. "I've been keeping in touch with Coach Olsen literally every day since the official visit, showing their interest," Jimcoily said. "With Louisiana, it's that family vibe. They treat you like family at LSU -- that's very apparent. They've been doing that with me. I get the same vibe from BK. With him, specifically, I can hear the passion in his voice, it's infectious. The opportunity to continue to talk to him and have their interest shown was big for me." "LSU is 'DBU' and it's what I grew up watching as a place to get developed and carry that same standard," he continued. "The LSU brand speaks for itself. It's out of this world. LSU is NFLSU and there are a lot of things that tie into that -- the coaches and how they're all very dedicated to the players off the field and on the field. Those two things matter a lot."