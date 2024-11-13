Ole Miss flips elite in-state WR Caleb Cunningham away from Alabama

Cunningham is the No. 3-ranked WR in the Rivals250 out of Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County High School.

After returning to campus again over the weekend for the win over Georgia, Ole Miss flipped the elite in-state wide receiver away from Alabama.

Since committing to the Crimson Tide, Cunningham has made a steady string of visits to rival SEC programs, including the Rebels on several occasions.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff have continued to chip away at the No. 27 overall player in the Rivals250.

"We were also walking around The Grove before the game and all eyes were on me," Cunningham previously told Rivals. "I actually feel good about Ole Miss. They haven't stopped recruiting me since Day 1. They definitely show that they really want me."

"The coaching staff is telling me why I should come there," he said. "They have good reasons. They always tell me to stick to the facts. They're also telling me I could start as a freshman."