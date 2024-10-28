Advertisement
Four-star SAF Bralan Womack sets Washington, LSU, Texas, Ohio State visits
More from four-star SAF Bralan Womack inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Mike Elko is waking up the sleeping giant in Aggieland
Texas A&M sits atop the SEC standings with two conference games remaining.
• Adam Gorney
Three Predictions: Georgia's DL class, Alabama's OL class, Jahkeem Stewart
The Georgia Bulldogs are in a good spot for four-star defensive lineman Chase Linton.
• Adam Friedman
Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip
Miami is trending up for flip targets late in the 2025 cycle
• John Garcia Jr.
Alabama's convincing win sent a message to star recruits visiting
More recruit reaction from Alabama's win over Missouri inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Big SEC visit impresses Alabama WR commit Caleb Cunningham
