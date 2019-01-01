THE LATEST

SAN ANTONIO -- Class of 2019 Rivals250 Marcus Banks is ready to put his recruitment to an end, with a plan to announce a commitment during Saturday's All-American Game. After initially committing to LSU, Banks has moved on since de-committing from the Tigers during the fall and is now down to a final four of Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State. Rivals.com caught up with Banks to preview his decision and get his thoughts on each of his final schools.

IN HIS WORDS

"I know my decision. I haven't signed with anyone and I'm not enrolling early. But this is it for me. I'm shutting it down after I announce."

ALABAMA

"I de-committed from LSU right before my Alabama official visit. I just was having second thoughts about my commitment to LSU and Alabama was still reaching out to me. Coach Scott wanted me to come up there and come visit and I talked to Coach Saban and all of them wanted me to come up there and visit. When I went up there visit I didn't have a mindset like I was going to commit on that trip, even though some people thought that." "They have been really consistent, Coach Scott and Coach Saban. Their message to me has been come to Alabama if you want to play with the best and win championships. We're here and that's the best place for that. They feel like they can develop me the best as a player and as a man and that's really been their main message."

TEXAS A&M

"I've been really impressed with Coach Fisher turning the program around because I saw the old coaching staff and went to their games and I can just see a big difference between the programs. I feel like with Coach Fisher being back they play more together as a team and they enjoy the game more. It just feels like they're having fun out there and Coach Fisher is a real great coach. He's one of the smarter coaches that I've been around. It's amazing to see how much he's turned the program around." "They want me to come in and play boundary corner and that will be up to Coach Elko. He really knows his stuff. He's really smart and he's great at drawing up different schemes and he's really technical with the cornerbacks. They said I can play boundary and maybe nickel when they need me."

FLORIDA

"I've always been interested in Florida because of the defensive back tradition they have there. Every year they have the claim to "DBU," which is debated, but they always have great defensive backs year in and year out. That always attracted me. To be a part of that tradition up there would be an honor. They always have guys get drafted and get drafted really high and have success in the NFL."

FLORIDA STATE