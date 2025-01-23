Recruiting Rumor Mill: Intel continues to flow in from elite junior days

Samari Matthews

There were so many elite junior days over the weekend and a lot of top prospects back on the road so Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week.

After backing off his pledge to Alabama in November, Barney has only seen his recruitment get busier and Florida State is now “really big” for the four-star cornerback after his recent visit to Tallahassee. The Carrollton, Ga., standout loved the message from coach Mike Norvell that he’s going to pour everything he has into him and into the program so a season like this one isn’t repeated. Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Ohio State are right there as well.

Florida State, Virginia, Stanford, Penn State, Miami and UCLA are the main standouts for Biehl but he’s also been talking to North Carolina and an offer from the Tar Heels would be huge since Bill Belichick is there now. A recent visit to Tallahassee keeps moving the Seminoles up, especially with the new coaching hires as the three-star offensive lineman from Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert has a great connection with new position coach Herb Hand.

Georgia was already a main contender in Brooks’ recruitment and then he was recently back on campus and had an opportunity to interact in the meeting rooms and that was a major draw to the Bulldogs as well. The four-star edge rusher from Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee feels very wanted by the coaching staff at Georgia as Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee round out the front-runners.

Brown has more than a dozen offers but the word is Texas A&M is starting to really extend its lead in his recruitment especially after a recent visit to College Station. The Kingwood, Texas, standout lives less than two hours away from A&M and loved how down-to-earth all the coaches were there. The Aggies continue to be the team to beat early in his recruitment.

After a commitment to South Carolina that he made in April and looked like it could possibly stick despite major pressure from a lot of other programs, Colton backed off his pledge Tuesday and there is already a group of programs to watch. Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Miami is a good start but the Newnan, Ga., four-star linebacker is hearing from many others as well.

Auburn might have the edge for Davis and the Tigers could be tough to beat since they’ve shown so much love for so long. But things got more interesting Tuesday when Alabama offered the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker. The word is that the Crimson Tide immediately join the top list with Auburn, Florida, Texas and USC.

Alabama could have a battle on its hands to keep the four-star defensive end from Prichard (Ala.) Vigor. Garror was at Florida State recently and loved it, especially since he had access to the coaching staff the whole time he was there and the word is he has a “warm spot” for the Seminoles in his recruitment.

Georgia made a major impression not only on Green but his whole family during a recent visit since coach Kirby Smart made him feel like such a priority on campus. Smart spent a lot of time with the four-star offensive guard from Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland at the basketball game and then invited him back to his office later. Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson and Oklahoma are the other standouts.

Georgia looks to be the team to beat for Green but a recent visit to Florida State could keep the Seminoles near the top of his list. The four-star athlete from Buford, Ga., “felt the connection” with the Florida State staff, which made it clear that another season like 2024 would never happen again in Tallahassee. Tennessee, Ohio State, Auburn and USC are the others to watch.

Tennessee, Ohio State and others are near the top of Greer’s list but after another outstanding visit to Missouri this feels like the Tigers are absolutely the program to beat now. The massive four-star offensive lineman from Akron (Ohio) Hoban loved “everything” about his visit to Columbia and it has become “very clear” that he’s one of Missouri’s top targets.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann had an in-home with the four-star USC linebacker commit in recent days and before that Griffin was at Florida State. During his time in Tallahassee, Griffin had a long talk with position coach John Papuchis, whose message was that he’ll support Griffin wherever he plays but feels FSU is the perfect spot for the four-star. The Gainesville, Ga., standout also had time to ask questions to the players, another valuable part of that trip. He’s expected at Tennessee this weekend.

A visit to Florida State recently went really well especially because he had some personal connections and got to build relationships with the players and the coaches in Tallahassee. Ohio State could be the team to beat with Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida and the Seminoles involved, but there’s also some chatter that North Carolina (where he had been committed) could get back in the race so he could stay closer to home.

The four-star Auburn defensive end commit from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison had an outstanding trip to Tennessee over the weekend and was definitely intrigued by the coaches telling him he’s not only a priority but could come in and play early. Tennessee will be a team to watch for Harris but the word is that he’s “locked in for sure” with his Auburn pledge.

Henderson loved the energy around the Florida State program and the coaching staff told him this season is “going to be a lot different” than the struggles the Seminoles had in 2024. Florida State is a main contender along with Auburn for the four-star defensive end from Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic. Texas, LSU, Alabama and Vanderbilt also stand out.

Florida State made it clear that Hester is a “big priority” in this recruiting class and that was a big deal to the high three-star defensive back from Cocoa, Fla. What he also liked in Tallahassee was how the coaches and the players all got along and that could be another big selling point. Syracuse, Florida, Kansas, Pitt, West Virginia, Michigan State and UCF are some others to watch. A commitment is expected on May 17.

A recent visit to Missouri definitely impressed the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Coatesville, Pa., as he felt like a major priority there. He thinks the coaching staff is “amazing" and he loves the style of play. But three other programs have taken the lead in his recruitment. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State lead the way and it would be a surprise if the Nittany Lions let him out of the state.

There are still a lot of top teams involved in Houston’s recruitment but his weekend visit to Georgia definitely stood out to the four-star offensive tackle from Buford, Ga., especially since the coaches spent so much time with him and made him feel like a top priority. The Bulldogs are going to remain a leading contender with Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss standing out most.

The Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes standout is emerging as one of the best 2027 quarterbacks nationally and two big things just happened in his recruitment. Johnson visited Texas A&M and loved how all the coaches were genuine and they made it “feel like home” for him as his recruitment continues. A new offer from Georgia is also very big as Johnson called the Bulldogs a “powerhouse” so they will absolutely be considered as well. Ole Miss will also be a school to watch as there is a significant SEC feel to his recruitment.

The three-star defensive end from Muscle Shoals, Ala., has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and a weekend visit to Tennessee left a great impression on Johnson, who loved how much they took care of him and treated him like family. That could go a long way with Johnson but the list remains long with Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State also among the standouts. LSU offered in recent days, too, and that will be one to watch.

In the end, it might be really tough to beat LSU for the four-star receiver from Destrehan, La., but Texas A&M is making Mack think hard about his decision. The love Mack receives from the coaching staff and especially position coach Holmon Wiggins is a major draw to College Station after another visit. The coaches have told him they can be the ones to get him to the next level. Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Michigan are the others to watch.

South Carolina, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee and North Carolina have been the five standouts for Matthews as there is a significant regional feel to his recruitment but his weekend visit to Florida State definitely moved the Seminoles up as well. Matthews’ trip went “really well” and was probably better than his last visit, which was also great. FSU left a major “positive impression” on the Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star cornerback and if the Noles can keep up that momentum then this could get even more interesting.

Michigan really impressed McWhorter over the weekend as he got to watch the team lift and he spent a ton of time around the mid-year enrollees. The four-star offensive guard from Cartersville (Ga.) Cass loved the culture there the most. The coaches told McWhorter that he’s a “perfect fit” and the word now is that Alabama and Michigan have taken the lead in his recruitment.

The four-star cornerback from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy had a great visit to Florida over the weekend. He loved the facilities but his relationships with the coaches especially help the Gators in his recruitment. Stewart hit it off with coach Billy Napier, position coach Will Harris and staffer Beyah Rasool so that could help Florida in the long run as it battles Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Clemson and Michigan State. The four-star will visit with the Longhorns this weekend.