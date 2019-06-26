*****

Why he’s still committed: “It always feels like home. I just know that’s the place for me. I’m close with the coaches. This is 100 percent solid. It’s done. No more visits. Schools still in contact: None Rivals' reaction: Janiver says he’s not interested in taking other visits and will be shutting his recruitment down completely. There’s no reason to doubt his words at the moment.

Why he’s still committed: “(My commitment) caught a lot of people by surprise. We went down there and it just caught my eye. I still have visits. I haven’t taken any, but I’ll set some up soon.” Schools still in contact: LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama Rivals' reaction: This is a soft verbal commitment, with Johnson planning to take additional official visits. Tennessee will have its hands full as it tries to keep the rest of the SEC from stealing the St. Louis four-star.

Why he’s still committed: “Schools are starting to realize that I’m 100 percent committed and won’t be flipping just for the hell of it. The honesty of the NC State coaches is what keeps me committed.” Schools still in contact: None Rivals' reaction: Assuming a slew of new offers don’t arrive down the road, this seems like a closed case. Commitments are fickle, but Rooks' words are strong. There’s no reason for Wolfpack fans to sweat.



Jordan Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Why he’s still committed: “I chose Notre Dame because I feel like I needed somewhere that after football, if it didn’t work, I could fall back on my degree. With a degree from Notre Dame, I can go anywhere, and I just felt that was a perfect fit for me.” Schools still in contact: None Rivals' reaction: Johnson made it clear Notre Dame was his final choice and he’s not even answering the phone when other schools call. This is a very solid commitment.

Why he’s still committed: “I feel they were the best place for me. Family can always come watch me play, and also the offensive scheme, I feel I can do a lot of great things in that offense that would allow me to go to the League.” Schools still in contact: Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State Rivals’ reaction: Trinity Catholic has a lot of strong connections to Illinois, including former TCHS head coach Cory Patterson now being the tight ends coach on Lovie Smith’s staff, so Illinois fans should feel confident Love will stick.

