Rivals.com - Rivals Rankings Week: New Rivals250 released for 2022 class

Rivals Rankings Week: New Rivals250 released for 2022 class
The updated Rivals250 has been released to reflect recent evaluations of some of the best prospects in the country. Here is a closer look at the 10 biggest movers in the new Rivals250 for the class of 2022.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown | New five-stars
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike: Farrell's thoughts | How things stand with 2022 five-stars | Players on the five-star watch
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
TYLER BOOKER - Up 162+ spots (came from outside Rivals250)
Booker is a big tackle who moves well, can bend and is powerful. His game really developed over this season, and even on film, it shows that his confidence grew throughout the season. He has a few offers to play defense in college, so that shows you how well he moves and just how athletic he is. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and others are in pursuit. – Chad Simmons, Southeast analyst
KIYAUNTA GOODWIN - Up 153 spots
Goodwin lost more than 100 pounds in the off-season, and gained a whole mess of new scholarship offers. The weight loss provided only positives for his play, as he looked lithe and athletic while still having the strength to throw defenders around. As long as Goodwin maintains his work ethic and desire to be great, there is no limit to his ceiling. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest analyst
CONNER WEIGMAN - Up 119 spots
A two-sport standout that is well-accomplished on both the baseball diamond and the football field, Weigman has a live arm and can attack vertically. His athleticism is quite evident with his ability to extend plays and move in and outside the pocket. Weigman is a talented passer that can make throws all over the field and what stands out is his ability to attack defenses in a multitude of ways and keep a cool demeanor. Oklahoma, Texas and Florida have all offered this fall. – Sam Spiegelman, South Central analyst
OMAR COOPER JR. - Up 113 spots
Omar Cooper is not the first-guy-off-the-bus type. You would not pick him out of a crowd, but when the ball is snapped you cannot miss him. He is one of the most dynamic playmakers in this 2022 class, and simply makes plays others are unwilling or unable to make. Paired with four-star senior quarterback Donaven McCulley this fall, Cooper hauled in 14 touchdowns and averaged nearly 29 yards per catch. – Helmholdt
TAVORUS JONES - Up 98 spots
Jones is an old-school physical back that checks in at 6-foot and close to 200 pounds. He possesses a thick build and as you’d expect, runs downhill with authority. Jones can change direction in a hurry with excellent vision. Texas was sitting in a good spot with the four-star entering the season and Florida, LSU,, Alabama and Penn State are also involved. – Spiegelman
HAROLD PERKINS - Up 93 spots
Last year was Perkins’ first on the football field, and as a junior in Year 2 he has made the leap into an elite-level prospect. Perkins is an outside linebacker that plays a hybrid role on defense where he’s tasked with blitzing, covering and defending against the run, and he can handle all of those responsibilities seamlessly. He’s freakishly athletic with a high motor and length. LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, Baylor and Florida all have his attention. –Spiegelman
DAYLEN EVERETTE - Up 85 spots
Everette is a versatile defensive back with the size, athleticism and skills to play all over the secondary. His play as a junior has moved him into the top five at safety, but could easily be ranked as a cornerback. He has great length, strong ball skills and he is a physical player. He's added offers from Arizona State and Arkansas this fall, but Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech are considered schools that appear to have his attention at this stage. – Simmons
KAYTRON ALLEN - Up 80 spots
Allen shared the ball with Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll this season, and when he got his chances, he made the most of them. He finished with around 750 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, showing that burst when he gets the ball, patience as a runner and one who can get yards after contact. He played himself up the rankings and into one of the top running backs for 2022. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are some of the schools he is in regular contact with early. – Simmons
AZAREYEH THOMAS - Up 68 spots
There are a lot of athletes in Florida, many can be viewed as two-way players, but Thomas is one of the best. He is being recruited by some to play wide receiver, others to play safety, and some schools just label him as an athlete. He is a long athlete with good size, sneaky speed and great instincts. Alabama is one of the most recent schools to offer. His brother Juanyeh Thomas plays at Georgia Tech. Florida State and Miami are in the mix early as well. – Simmons
KOJO ANTWI - Up 68 spots
Antwi is all about speed. He burst onto the scene late last season due to his playmaking ability as a returner and wide receiver. He finished with six touchdowns last season. In a tough 2020, he upped his total of scores to nine, and over the last two seasons he has close to 1,500 yards receiving.
He recently added an offer from Ohio State and the Buckeyes are recruiting him hard. Georgia and Texas A&M are two SEC programs that are in pursuit as well. He is a weapon on offense because of his speed, explosiveness and big-play ability. – Simmons